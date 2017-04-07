Bradley Lowery's parents receive heart-breaking news that cancer treatment is not working

The parents of Bradley Lowery have revealed that treatment he has been receiving in his battle against cancer is not working.

The five-year-old has been undergoing treatment at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary to slow down the effect that deadly neuroblastoma is having on him.

His parents Gemma and Carl said recently that their son has been accepted onto a cancer trial at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

But in a post on Bradley's Facebook page today, they said: "We have just got back from the hospital with news no parent should ever have to hear.

"Scan results show treatment that Bradley has been receiving is not working, this means we will not get him cancer free as this was our last option.

"We can still go to London and receive the trial there however this is a phase one trial and hasn't shown any success in neuroblastoma up to now.

"We are understandably heart broken about the recent news hearing this type of thing never gets easier.

"We don't know how long it will be before the cancer wins, but what we do know is that we will continue to make memories and enjoy our super hero every second of the day.

"Thank you to everyone for all your support."