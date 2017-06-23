Bradley Lowery's Sea Life Centre holiday treat

Bradley Lowery's holiday treat got the seal of approval.

The Blackhall youngster, who has been battling childhood cancer neuroblastoma, is on holiday in Scarborough and was guest of honour at the town's Sea Life Centre for a special breakfast with the seals.

A seal tucks into breakfast

The family had been due to take a trip to Disney World but were forced to cancel when Bradley's health took a turn for the worse

The six-year-old's bravery has touched hearts nationwide and Sea Life Scarborough spokeswoman Hannah Carr said staff had been determined to give him a great welcome.

"When we found out that Bradley was coming on holiday to Scarborough, we knew we had do something special for him," she said.

"We really wanted his entire family to have a memorable and fun time, so we created a special breakfast with our rescued seals and gave him an exclusive tour of the aquarium."

Mum Gemma took to the Bradley Lowery's fight against neuroblastoma Facebook page to describe how much fun Bradley is having on holiday.

"Bradley is having a brilliant time away and he has been very busy," she said.

"We have had a trip to the beach a day at the water park, a night at the new haven site in Flamborough, which they were fab with him and a trip to Whitby.

"He is awake for about 4 to 5 hours a day which is plenty of time to have fun. We were told 3 weeks ago he had weeks to live and he is still going.

"I am so proud of him, he is my little super star. I know he could change any day now and when that time comes it's going to be the hardest thing I've ever had to do but for now we making the most of everything."

Hartlepool sisters Olivia Crawford and Georgia Fletcher - known as sister act Liv'n'G - have recorded a have announced a new cover of Charlie Chaplin tune Smile in Bradley's honour, with help from Bradley's classmates at Blackhall Primary School.

The single - produced by Mark Littlemore - is available for purchase on all the major download services, including Google Play, Amazon Music, Spotify and iTunes.

"I've just seen the news where his school friends have sang a verse of his song," said Gemma.

"It was so heart-warming and very emotional. Bradley loves his friends and he will love to see them singing for him.

"The single comes out tomorrow so download your copy #smileforbradley.

"Thank you everyone for the amazing support we wouldn't get through this without use ❤️❤️"