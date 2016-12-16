Bradley Lowery set to be first child in UK to get new treatment

The family of Little Bradley Lowery has been given a glimmer of hope as he is set to become the first child in the UK to undergo a pioneering cancer trial in a bid to prolong his life.

The five-year-old has been receiving gruelling treatment since consultants discovered the neuroblastoma cancer he had beaten back in January 2013 had returned.

Bradley at the Stadium of Light

Earlier this month, his parents were given the devastating news by medics that the time he has left is now limited after recent scans show the cancer he has been fighting is growing.

However, doctors have agreed for the Sunderland fan who has touched the hearts of people across the region and beyond to take part in a trial - paid for with cash raised in his name - which could go someway to prolong his life.

If things go well Bradley, from Blackhall, will be due to start the GD2 anti-body chemotherapy combination in January.

It is a risk his parents are willing to take in a bid to keep their son with them longer as they look towards their next milestone in May - Bradley’s birthday.

We hope he will be here to celebrate his sixth birthday with us in May. Gemma Lowery

His mum Gemma said: “This treatment is to try and cure the relapse.

“The whole thing is just horrible as even with this treatment he wouldn’t be cured, but it will hopefully give him some extra time.

“We hope he will be here to celebrate his sixth birthday with us in May.

“We still live in hope and that there might be a miracle, but we also have to be realistic.

Bradley and his dad Carl

“I know seeing him out and running around with the footballers it’s hard to imagine just how ill he is, but behind the scenes it’s a different story, it’s like he keeps all of his energy for when he is in front of people.

“There is huge risks associated with the treatment and because it’s a trial that’s never been done before in the UK, we don’t know what the outcome is going to be.

“But for us it was a no brainer to try. It is expected to come out as a trial in the UK next year and if it proves to be successful and I hadn’t have allowed Bradley to have it, then I’d be spending the rest of my life thinking what if?

“This way, we know we have done everything we could have to keep him with us for as long as possible.

Bradley during penalty shoot out

“We have to try - we have to still have hope.”

Bradley is expected to undergo radiotherapy treatment on Tuesday followed by oral chemotherapy on Saturday before trial starts in January.

A Christmas single has been released today to raise money for Bradley after being created by Hartlepool sisters Olivia Crawford, 15, and Georgia Fletcher, 22.

Our Superhero (A Christmas Wish) was created, with Hartlepool based charity Red Dreams under their group name, by the pair under the name Liv ‘N’ G.

The song can now be downloaded at:

iTunes - http://apple.co/2hv8512

Amazon - http://amzn.to/2gXIREr

Google Play - http://bit.ly/2gynmZK