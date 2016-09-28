Bradley’s American treatment delayed after chemo fails to shrink tumor

Battling youngster Bradley Lowery’s American dream may be delayed after scan results show little change in the size of his tumour.

The announcement came via the brave five-year-old’s Facebook page, which said the results of scan mean he will have to keep on receiving chemotherapy in the hope it will shrink the tumour.

The family were hoping to go to America in the New Year to undergo pioneering cancer treatment which could cure the Blackhall schoolboy’s neuroblastoma.

But this latest blow may mean they may not be able to go as soon as they hoped, as Bradley will need more treatment in the UK first.

On Bradley’s Facebook page mum Gemma Lowery tried to keep positive, saying: “The scan result show that there is very little change to the size of his tumour.

“This is not the best news I was hoping for, nor is it the worst news. “As a parent I was always hoping for a better response, but on a positive note it’s stopped the cancer from growing.”

Bradley was diagnosed with the cancer in 2013, undergoing gruelling chemotherapy and numerous operations.

The initial treatment proved to be a success and the brave youngster was declared to be in remission in 2015.

Sadly, the cancer has returned and Bradley’s family set about raising £700,000 to fund the potentially life-saving treatment in the USA.

Last week the youngster was back in hospital after his temperature spiked, but funds have continue to pour in for the inspirational little boy.

Everton football club announced it was to make a £200,000 donation to the fund earlier this month, after Bradley was a mascot when the Toffees took on Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

His mum Gemma added on Facebook: “The consultant is wanting to do another round of ICE chemotherapy to try and see if it will shrink the tumour. “This will start in a week or so when Bradley’s body has recovered from the last dose.

“America is still in our sights but we need more treatment in the UK first.

“Thank you very much for all your prayers and kind wishes. “Bradley’s battle is far from over, but he is a fighter so please keep fighting with him.”

To donate visit: www.chasethewind.co.uk or text Brad02 £1 to 70070.