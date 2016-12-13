Bradley’s Christmas card call scores more support from footballing greats

Footballing legends have continued to get behind a campaign to flood Bradley Lowery with festive messages.

Former England players Robbie Fowler and Alan Shearer’s call for people to send Christmas cards to the five-year-old from Blackhall comes after an Everton fan suggested people use that as a way to show their support.

The campaign appeal was also shared by former England and Chelsea player John Terry on Instagram, with the same message backed by Fowler and posted on Twitter.

It has been retweeted more than 13,000 times, with Shearer’s retweet of his message shared a further 1,300 times.

Bradley has been fighting neuroblastoma since doctors found it had returned in July, but last week doctors told his mum Gemma and dad Carl his cancer had grown.

The couple have decided he will be given oral chemotherapy until Christmas, followed by a combination of that drug and antibody therapy in the New Year, with cash from the £700,000 raised to send him for treatment in the US to cover the cost.

Bradley Lowery with dad Carl when he was mascot at the Sunderland v Everton game

News of his condition sparked an outpouring of love, with a candle lit vigil held on Sunday night.

At the weekend, chants were staged at Newcastle’s home game, while a banner was put on show at Sunderland’s away game against Swansea.

Another “There’s only one Bradley Lowery” chant is planned for the fifth minute of Wednesday’s match against Chelsea at the Stadium of Light, when Bradley will be Sunderland’s mascot.

It comes as the video for the single by sisters Olivia Crawford, 15, and Georgia Fletcher, 22, and backed by Hartlepool-based Red Dreams, was trailed online.

After discussing it with the family, we are more determined than ever to get Bradley’s Our Superhero (A Christmas Wish) into the Christmas charts, to show Bradley and his family how much love there is for them. Red Dreams charity

A charity spokesman said: “After discussing it with the family, we are more determined than ever to get Bradley’s Our Superhero (A Christmas Wish) into the Christmas charts, to show Bradley and his family how much love there is for them.”

More information on the song can be found via http://thndr.me/hltju0