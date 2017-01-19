Bradley's smiles as he battles pain through cancer treatment

After being gripped by agony as the next stage of his treatment begins, Bradley Lowery's face breaks into smile as his doctors get his pain under control.

The five-year-old Blackhall Colliery boy has started the pioneering antibody treatment, which aims to give him more time.

Earlier yesterday, Bradley had been suffering as his antibody treatment began.

It comes after the neuroblastoma cancer he had previously beaten returned last year.

Before Christmas his parents Gemma and Carl were told the disease had continued to grow, despite gruelling rounds of drugs.

Since then, his family have been working to make lots of happy memories, including a trip to Disneyland Paris thanks to Make a Wish, and Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter thanks to the kindness of Sunderland AFC, which gifted them the visit after Bradley appeared as a mascot in the club's game against Chelsea in December.

Yesterday, Gemma shared a photo via the Bradley Lowery's fight against neuroblastoma Facebook page showing her son as he began the treatment and told of how he had been in extreme pain, had a bad night and could not sleep.

Later, she followed it with an update showing Bradley smiling.

She said: "Just thought I would share this photo with you lovely people as I didn't want to wait till tomorrow.

"In true Brad style he is now knocking out some lovely smiles.

"The pain meds have well and truly kicked in.

"Not sure how long this will last but I'm over the moon to see this beautiful face again."

Scores of get well soon messages have been sent to the family as they stay by Bradley's bedside.