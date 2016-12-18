Bradley's song hits iTunes chart

A song written for brave Bradley Lowery has broken into the iTunes chart.

Our Superhero (A Christmas Wish) is at Number 14 on the Apple download list.

Sisters Olivia Crawford and Georgia Fletcher wrote the single Our Superhero (A Christmas Wish)' to raise funds for Bradley Lowery

Penned by two Hartlepool sisters, Olivia Crawford, 15, and Georgia Fletcher, 22, the track aims to raise funds for the Blackhall five-year-old, who is is battling neuroblastoma for a second time.

The girls, who will be performing at a lantern release for Bradley close to Hartlepool marina this afternoon, took to Facebook to share their surprise and delight:"Your Downloads are obviously working.... We are now number 14 In the iTunes chart!! Please keep downloading, it's really working.. let's try to help Bradley have an unforgettable Christmas "

Hartlepool charity Red Dreams helped the girls with the song and is asking for the support of the public to help it secure the Christmas No 1 spot in the music charts.

A spokesman said: "After discussing it with the family, we are more determined than ever to get Bradley's Our Superhero (A Christmas Wish) into the Christmas Charts, to show Bradley and his family how much love there is for them.

"For anyone who has lost someone, they are left with memories, and what we are looking to do is to add some amazing memories for the Lowery family."

The charity which supports disadvantaged young people aged 11-19 through the creative arts and media, worked with the pair to record the single under their group name, Liv ‘N’ G, before it was mixed and mastered by 18-year-old sound apprentice Anthony Anderson from Red Dreams. To order the single on iTunes click here.