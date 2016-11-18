Brave Bradley is all smiles as he collects Braveheart Award

Brave youngster Bradley Lowery was all smiles when he was honoured with a Braveheart Award in recognition of his courage throughout his cancer battle.

The five-year-old from Blackhall was invited to attend the award ceremony at St James’s Park in Newcastle where he was joined by 31 children who were awarded for showing exceptional character in the face of adversity.

Mum Gemma Lowery said she was so proud of her son, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy in the UK as he battles cancer neuroblastoma before undergoing pioneering antibody treatment in the States next year.

She said: “It was a lovely day.

“We were picked up by a party bus with a few other families and were taken to St James’s Park, where 31 children received a Braveheart Award and present of their choice.

“On the day Bradley was full of energy and ran up on stage by himself to collect his award. “He was really happy about it and we are all so proud of him.” Bradley was first diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2013. He underwent chemotherapy and numerous operations which proved to be a success and he was declared to be in remission in 2015.

But sadly, the cancer has returned and Bradley’s family are now trying to raise funds for life-saving treatment in the USA.

Founded in 1989, Bravehearts of the North East is a charity which awards children who have shown incredible courage battling to overcome illness and other adversities.

The awards were inspired by Joanne Gillespie, an 11-year-old who endured two major operations and fought back against a recurring brain tumour.

On the day, Mrs Lowery was joined by Bradley’s dad Carl, Bradley’s brother Kieran and his grandparents, to see the youngster recognised for his bravery.

Mrs Lowery added: “Bradley was nominated by his CLIC Sargent social worker, Sue Carey, for the award and on the day he was presented with a plaque and a couple of batman toys.

“We were allowed to choose a present with a value of up to £500, so Bradley will also receive a climbing frame for the garden.

“It was a lovely day and when Bradley went on stage everyone heard about the condition he had, what he has been through, and the reasons why he had been nominated. “Afterwards the children were entertained throughout the afternoon. “Bradley was smiling all day and was really sociable, as he knew some of the children already from the hospital. “It really means a lot to us that he has received an award.”