Brave Bradley Lowery all set for Christmas lights switch-on

Brave youngster Bradley Lowery is set to spread festive cheer during a Christmas light switch-on.

The five-year-old who is battling cancer neuroblastoma for a second time, will flick the switch to illuminate the Christmas trees on the Durham County Hall roundabout and the tree outside the building on at 4.15pm on Friday, December 2.

Bradley Lowery before he collected his Braveheart Award.

The Blackhall schoolboy will be joined by Durham County Council’s Chairman, Coun Edward Bell and Santa when he lights up the city.

Bradley’s mum, Gemma Lowery, said: “Bradley who’s a very fun loving, sociable little boy, is so excited to turn the Christmas lights on at County Hall.

“Just like any other boy, Bradley loves superheroes and playing with his dogs.

“He takes everything in his stride and deals with whatever is thrown at him with a smile on his face.”

County Hall, Durham.

Bradley, a huge fan of Sunderland AFC, was re-diagnosed with Neuroblastoma earlier this year, after first beating it when he was just two years old.

The youngster was initially diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2013 and underwent gruelling chemotherapy and numerous operations.

The initial treatment proved to be a success and the brave youngster was declared to be in remission in 2015.

But sadly, the cancer has returned and Bradley’s family launched an appeal which raised over £700,000 to fund potentially life-saving antibody treatment in the USA.

On the night of the big switch-on Bradley fundraisers will hope to raise further funds for the treatment which isn’t available in the UK.

The council’s chairman, coun Edward Bell, said: “I can’t wait to meet this brave little lad and his family.

“He has gone through so much but still manages to smile.

“He’s such a popular youngster that’s touched so many people’s hearts.”

To follow Bradley’s fight against neuroblastoma or to support his appeal, visit: www.facebook.com/BradleyLowerysFightAgainstNeuroblastoma.