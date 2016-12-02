Brave Bradley Lowery dealt another health blow

The family of battling Bradley Lowery are remaining positive after medics raised concerns about his chemotherapy treatment.

The five-year-old from Blackhall was undergoing chemotherapy as he battles cancer neuroblastoma for a second time, but doctors have raised concerns after his blood count dropped too low.

Mum Gemma Lowery took to Bradley’s Facebook page ahead of the Christmas lights switch on at Durham’s County Hall tonight, to say they are awaiting scans to see if the cancer has started to grow again.

On the page, called Bradley Lowery’s fight against neuroblastoma, she said: “I have had a meeting with Bradley’s consultant and it went how I thought it might.

“He doesn’t believe that Bradley can have more of the chemotherapy he is on because it’s affecting his bloods too much.

“There are a couple of options for other types of chemotherapy, but again his bloods need to reach a certain point before this can be an option and the consultant is not sure if they will.

“He has booked scans in for next Tuesday and Wednesday to see if the cancer has already started to grow again.”

Little Bradley was first diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2013 and underwent gruelling chemotherapy and numerous operations.

The initial treatment proved to be a success and the brave youngster was declared to be in remission in 2015.

But sadly, the cancer has returned and Bradley’s family have raised over £700,000 to fund potentially life-saving treatment in the USA.

Gemma added: “All in all it is not the news we wanted, but it is what we expected.

“I really wish love and determination could save my little boy.

“Please keep praying for him, we not giving up the fight, he just needs a break.”

Should Bradley feel up to it, he is set to meet Durham County Council’s Chairman, Coun Edward Bell and Santa Claus, to flick the switch, illuminating the Christmas tree on the County Hall at 4.15pm.

At the event fundraisers will be in the crowd to collect funds which will go towards Bradley’s live-saving treatment abroad.

The council’s chairman, coun Edward Bell, said he was looking forward to the event: “I can’t wait to meet this brave little lad and his family. He has gone through so much but still manages to smile.”

To donate to Bradley visit: www.chasethewind.co.uk