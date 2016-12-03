Brave Bradley Lowery wishes supporters a Merry Christmas as he switches on festive lights

Battling youngster Bradley Lowery took the time to wish everyone in the region a Merry Christmas as switched on Durham County Council’s festive lights.

The 5-year-old, who is battling cancer neuroblastoma for a second time, was dealt another health blow last week when medics raised concerns about his chemotherapy treatment.

Bradley Lowery joins Santa, and Durham County Council Chairman Edward Bell to help switch on the Christmas tree lights at Durham's County Hall.

He was undergoing chemotherapy, but doctors have raised concerns after his blood count dropped too low.

Despite this, the little fighter still made it along to Durham County Hall where onlookers watched him flick the switch along with Santa and Durham County Council’s chairman, Coun Edward Bell at the annual festive event.

After the switch-on the brave Blackhall youngster continued to light up people’s hearts with his cheeky smile when he wished them a Merry Christmas in this adorable video.

In it Bradley said he wants an Imaginext Mr Freeze Headquarters for Christmas and he’s looking forward to Santa coming.

Bradley Lowery switches on the Christmas lights in Durham

“I am excited for Christmas and I enjoyed switching on the lights,” he said.

“I have done it two times before.

“I got to wear chairman Edward’s chain and it was really big and heavy.”

He finished by saying; “Merry Christmas everybody” with his trademark smile and thumbs up.

Bradley was first diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2013, undergoing chemotherapy and numerous operations.

The initial treatment proved to be a success and the brave youngster was declared to be in remission in 2015.

But sadly, the cancer has returned and Bradley’s family have managed to raise over £700,000 as part of an ongoing campaign to fund potentially life-saving treatment in the USA.

To donate to Bradley and follow his fundraising appeal visit: www.chasethewind.co.uk