Brave fundraisers sign up for bungee jump to help little girl walk

Twenty brave staff from a Hartlepool company will be throwing themselves into a 200ft bungee jump to help a little girl from town get a life-changing operation.

Adorable Dottie O’Keefe, aged three, has cerebral palsy and has never been able to walk unaided.

Dottie O'Keefe.

Her family are trying to raise £35,000 to pay for an operation that could change that.

Hartlepool-based charity Miles for Men is organising a sponsored bungee jump on Saturday, September 30, at the marina.

Among the 100 jumpers, will be 20 from town firm Utility Alliance, in Harbour Walk which is also hosting the event.

The energy consultancy company and 23 Taxis have each given £2,000 towards the running costs of the bungee jump which is on course to raise at least £10,000 towards Dottie’s Appeal.

Ian Willis, Utility Alliance marketing manager, said: “Stephen Picton from Miles for Men approached us and explained the jump was going to cost £3,600 for the crane which would have had to come out of the sponsor money.

“We put £2,000 and 23 Taxis have also put in £2,000 as well.

“Staff from Utility Alliance were keen to get involved with the bungee jump, which will be taking place September 30 on Hartlepool Marina, just outside our own building.

“Each jumper has the target of £100 sponsor money but many involved have already beat that target, promising to raise a substantial about of money for Dottie’s operation fund.”

Utility Alliance staff taking part in the jump include lead generator Steve Harland, who is related to Dottie, and its chief operating officer Phill Moore.

Stephen Picton, from Miles for Men, expressed his thanks to 23 Taxis and Utility Alliance for their support.

He said: “Since Utility Alliance arrived in town they have got on board with everything and have proved a big giver. They are absolutely fantastic. “And 23 Taxis have been on board with Miles for Men since day one and always help out if and when they can.

“We are on course to raise £10,000 for Dottie in one day.”

Dottie has born 15 weeks prematurely weighing just 1lb 9oz and developed the condition after suffering a severe bleed on the brain.

To donate towards Dottie’s fund go to the page set up by her mum Helen Noon at https://www.gofundme.com/lets-change-dotties-life