Brave youngster dreams of meeting her TV idols Ant and Dec

Friends of a sick youngster are hoping to help her dreams of meeting television stars Ant and Dec come true.

Brooklyn Hutchinson is currently undergoing gruelling chemotherapy at Newcastle’s RVI after having a kidney and part of a lung removed because of cancer.

Brooklyn Hutchinson.

Now, friends of the eight-year-old, have set up a twitter account, Brooklyn Our Hero, where people can leave messages of support and also share her dream of meeting the Geordie duo, Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

Family friend, Holly Leighton, 18, who has organised the page, said: “It is so hard for Brooklyn, she is feeling a bit negative at the moment.

“We just wanted to start the post to lift her spirits a bit.”

Holly said Brookly, from Peterlee, is now following the tweets from her hospital bed, where she is in isolation, and is thrilled to see the good wishes and retweets.

She just loves Ant and Dec, she watches all of their programmes on repeat all the time Holly Leighton

She said: “It would be brilliant if she got to meet them. She just loves Ant and Dec, she watches all of their programmes on repeat all the time.”

Holly said even though the page was only made a few days ago, they have already had a retweet from Ant’s wife, Lisa, and Little Ant and Dec, from Saturday Night Takeaway, have sent autographs through the post.

Brooklyn, who lives in Hamilton Street, Peterlee, was diagnosed with kidney cancer in August 2015.

She had a Wilms’ Tumour in her right kidney, which was removed, and she had to undergo chemotherapy, which caused her to temporarily lose the use of her legs and arms.

Brooklyn Hutchinson with her mum, Joanne Hutchinson.

In October of that year she was given the all clear and by February 2016, Brooklyn - who lives with mum Joanne, dad Shaun and brother Jay Hutchinson - was well enough to go back to Our Lady Star of the Sea School in Peterlee.

But, nearly a year after her diagnosis, in August last year, a routine scan at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle found a second Wilms’ Tumour, this time in her right lung.

In January this year Brooklyn underwent an operation to have half of the lung removed.

Incredibly, she well enough to go home just five days later and a couple of days after that the courageous youngster insisted on going to the Sunderland Echo’s Best of Wearside Awards to pick up her Child of Courage Award.

Brooklyn Hutchinson.

Brooklyn will be in hospital undergoing strong chemotherapy for another four or five weeks in the hope of eradicating any traces of cancer in her lung.

Anyone who would like to send their love to Brooklyn can visit her Twitter page @brooklynourhero.

We have contacted Ant and Dec’s management company and are awaiting a response.

Brooklyn Hutchinson.