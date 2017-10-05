Brexit theatre show coming to Hartlepool is hoped to ‘start more open dialogue’

A new show exploring youth attitudes to Brexit is coming to Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre.

Zest and Half Moon Theatre, two of the UK’s leading companies creating work for young people, will present What Once Was Ours, a show that uses interviews from over 200 teenagers from two ‘Remain’ and two ‘Leave’ areas of Britain to highlight the opinions of those too young to vote in the referendum.

Focusing on Callum and Katie, a half-brother and sister from very different backgrounds, the show brings to light the struggling relationship when one asks for help.

The production has been made in reaction to the extreme polarity of opinions and the readiness to attack those with alternate ones, and is aimed at increasing understanding and conversation between those of differing views.

The EU Referendum in June last year saw 69% of people who voted opt to leave.

Jamie Kelly, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Cultural Officer (Theatre Development), said: “We are thrilled to welcome this unique and poignant production to Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre.

“It is significant in that it is centred on a national decision that is still affecting all of our futures, in ways we don’t yet know.

“What Once Was Ours is one of a long line of exciting productions taking centre stage at the Theatre over the next few months, and we encourage everyone to come along and see this powerful piece.

“It is worth noting that this is a standing performance and therefore comfortable footwear is recommended.”

Chris Elwell, director of the Half Moon and dramaturg of What Once Was Ours, said: “We’re excited to be working with Zest Theatre on this new piece of writing for young people that, importantly, has been driven by the voices, words and attitudes of young people across the UK to Brexit.

“We hope that What Once Was Ours will allow audiences to witness a whole range of different opinions that will allow them to come together and start a more open dialogue.”

What Once Was Ours will come to Hartlepool on Tuesday, October 17, with shows at 2pm and 7pm.

Suitable for ages 12+, this is a standing performance and comfortable footwear is recommended.

Tickets cost £8 or £5 for under 25s and can be purchased at the box office on 01429 890000 or online at www.hartlepooltownhalltheatre.com.