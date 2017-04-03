Bright future beckoning for Hartlepool student

The future is looking bright for a Hartlepool student after scooping a prestigious award.

Hartlepool Sixth Form College student, Ethan Lang, is celebrating winning the award at the Futures Bright Young Peoples Awards in the town.

Hartlepool Youth Council and Hartlepool Borough Council support the awards and recognise special achievements of young people in categories such as courage, entertainment, academic achievement and sporting excellence.

Ethan, 18, won the Clare Irvine Award, for a young person in Hartlepool who has made an outstanding contribution to culture in the town.

Clare Irvine, the town’s arts and events manager, sadly died at the age of 40 in March 2016.

She was an enthusiastic and vibrant individual who championed the arts and culture across the town and was always mindful of the contribution culture had made to her own life and career.

Claire wanted the young people of the town to be given the same opportunities she had through the arts and this award represents her commitment to arts and culture in the town and to the young people in Hartlepool.

Vicky Jackson, programme area manager of the creative industries faculty at the college, said: “We are very proud of Ethan’s achievements, he is involved in so many performing arts activities both at HSFC and across the North East.

“Ethan is currently in his final year of a BTEC in Performing Arts and plans to stay at HSFC to further his studies next year in preparation for drama school. Ethan will be playing Dennis Dupree, in the upcoming production of Rock of Ages at the college.”

She said the award is all the more poignant as Clare had worked closely with HSFC Performing Arts on various community performances.

The college will also be offering A-level drama and theatre studies from September.

Tickets for Rock of Ages, which runs from April 4-6, are available by calling the college on 01429 294444.