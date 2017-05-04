Bright Hartlepool pupils take control of Lego robots

Bright children at a Hartlepool primary school boosted their computer skills by building and programming their own robots.

Youngsters at Throston Primary School welcomed town company Space to Learn for the fun and educational session.

Chris Miller from Space to Learn working with Throston Grange Primary School pupil Kadie Sewell (10). Picture by FRANK REID

It saw the children work in small groups to build a robot out of Lego and programme it to carry out a series of movements by hooking it up to a computer.

Mark Lutz, of Space to Learn, which is based on King Oswy Drive, said: “Children were tasked with completing a track with various angle turns.

“Within these sessions we see the children take ownership of the model robots because they have created them, which then makes them care and understand why the robot is working.

“The sessions are fun but at the same time the children are working hard and covering the elements needed.”

Working in groups of three, a total of 60 Year 5 pupils followed a series of instructions before having fun testing their creations out. The fun event linked into the youngsters’ curriculum and a new topic they have recently started in class called Scream Machine.

Part of it includes looking at how theme parks rides work and ahead of the robot session the children visited the Space To Learn centre to give them an immersive and interactive experience on the subject.

Throston headteacher Mark Atkinson said: “Staff from Space To Learn provided a unique outreach experience for our Year 5 cohort.

“The direct teaching of national curriculum programming using Lego captivated and enthused all of our children.

“The link to Lego Mindstorms provided children with the incite into the complexity of programming required for say a rollercoaster.

“Prior to the use of Lego, the Year 5 cohort had visited the Space To Learn centre to have an immersive and interactive experience, basically visiting a theme park without leaving the classroom.

“As always the Space To Learn staff were very knowledgeable and helpful. Space To Learn is a unique resource which as a school we are very grateful for.”

The children are due to visit a real theme park later in the term as part of the project.