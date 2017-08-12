Bringing out the bunting for Hartlepool Carnival

Homes and businesses on the Headland added to the carnival atmosphere by decorating their premises for the occasion.

They have gone the extra mile to add an extra splash of colour to the festivities of Hartlepool Carnival.

Radio Hartlepool presenter Jason Anderson joined carnival committee members in judging the entries in this year’s Best Dressed Home, Garden and Business competitions.

Resident Peter Sutheran won the Best Dressed House with his fantastic cartoon creations that have transformed Lumley Square.

His all-new display this year features everything from Disney characters, the Muppets, Minions and Power Rangers, to Pokemon, 80s pop icons – complete with stage – and Star Wars.

Peter, who has ben making such colourful creations for more than a decade, said: “It takes about five months. It costs about £600 to do, but even if it cost £1,000 it would still get done.”

Kevin Jones, of the carnival committee, said: “It’s like this every year but it is always something different.

“People come from all over the place to see it. After the carnival, people come round and look at it.

“It definitely adds to the atmosphere.”

Mary Price, in Northgate, came second for Best Dressed House and first for the Best Dressed Garden.

Along with her son Alfie Price and daughter-in-law Margaret, they brought out the bunting and Union flag.

The front garden was also home to an eye-catching display made out of Alfie’s beach finds.

Mary, 84, said: “We do it every year. My husband always liked to do it and we have just kept it up.”

Organisers were pleased to receive more entries this year, particularly in the Best Dressed Garden Competition this year.

Judge Jason said: “It is always a challenge to pick the best because each garden is different.

“What I have noticed this year is they seem to be greener, probably because of all the rain that we have had.”

Other places that went the extra mile for the competition included the Chelsea Lupton School of Dance and Duke of Cleveland pub.

Commenting on the growing success of the competition, Kevin added: “When we first started we just got one or two entries, but we are getting more.

The highlight of carnival week – the parade –is today at 4pm from the Town Square.

Before that is the Nutty Slack Race at the New Inn pub, Durham Street, at 3.15pm, and fancy dress judging from 3pm.