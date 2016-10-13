Britain's Got Talent auditions to seek out region's best entertainers

Have you got what it takes to be hailed as the UK's biggest stage star?

The nation’s favourite talent show is hitting the road once again, scouring the length and breadth of the country to find talented acts for our brand new series.

The Britain’s Got Talent team is heading to the North East year as the show looks for its 2017 winner.

The show is open to any performer of any age, with any talent - all that's need is a skill and star quality tol impress.

Anything goes from magicians to comedians, drag acts to singers and acrobats to animals.

Aspiring acts can also apply now via www.itv.com/talent and register for one of the audition days later in the year.

They can also apply by sending in a video audition.

Executive producer, Amelia Brown, said “We’ve had some amazing winners over the last 10 series, from this year’s champion Richard Jones, who was the first magician to ever win the

show, right through to Paul Potts, Diversity and Collabro. We can’t wait to see what talent has to offer.

"Anyone can apply - there is no age limit and we are looking for all kinds of talents, so if you feel you have something special to show us then make sure you apply, you never know where it might take you.”

This year marked the 10th anniversary of Britain’s Got Talent with soldier and magician Richard Jones being crowned the winner.

The magician captivated the nation with his mind-reading performances and his moving finale performance and tribute to WWII prisoner of war and magician, Fergus Anckorn.

Later this year, Richard will fulfil his dream of performing in front of The Royal Family at the Royal Variety Performance and appear in West End show Impossible at the Noël Coward Theatre in London.

Among the show’s other successes, Susan Boyle has sold over 20 million records worldwide, Diversity have had five sell-out nationwide tours, Paul Potts is a multi-platinum

selling artist with over 5 million records sold worldwide and in excess of 600 concerts performed and 2014’s winners, Collabro, which features Washington singer Jamie Lambert, have had a number one album.

The auditions will be held in Newcastle from noon until 4pm on Sunday, at The Bridges in Sunderland from noon until 3pm on Wednesday, October 19, at Durham Town Hall from 1pm to 4pm on Sunday, October 23, and Middlesbrough's Cleveland Shopping Centre from noon until 4pm on Tuesday, October 25.