Broken-down lorry causes sever delays on the A1 in County Durham

The A1 J60 at Bradbury. Pic: Google

A broken-down lorry is causing severe delays on the A1 in County Durham.

One lane is closed on the entry slip road, northbound at Junction 60 with the A689 at Bradbury.

Disruption is said to be severe.

