Brothers march together for first time in 52 years in emotional Hartlepool Remembrance Day service

Two brothers marched together for the first time in more than 50 years as Hartlepool remembered the victims of war in an emotional service.

David Powell, 71, and his brother Edward, 78, were part of the march from Market Square to the war memorial in Victory Square as the town marked Remembrance Sunday.

A large crowd attended as Hartlepool marked Remembrance Sunday.

The last time they were on parade together was when they were both in the Army in Singapore in July 1965, for the formation of the Royal Corps of Transport. The brothers spent three years in Royal Army Service Corps but were only together for one year.

David now lives in Frimley, Surrey, while Edward is still based in Hartlepool.

It was an emotional occasion for the pair, who decided to take part in the march together following the tragic death of David’s wife Denise earlier this year.

They laid a wreath in memory of their grandfather, Edward Daley, who was awarded the Belgian Croix de Guerre in the First World War for his heroic actions.

We said that we may not get another opportunity, so let’s do Remembrance Day and honour our grandfather David Powell

David said: “Because of the distance and family commitments, we never had the opportunity to come together.

“This year, my wife very sadly died. Edward came down for the funeral and we realised that you don’t know what life is going to throw at you. We said that we may not get another opportunity, so let’s do Remembrance Day and honour our grandfather.

“It was also very emotional for me, because it was the first time in 42 years that my wife wasn’t with me. It was partly the occasion, partly paying respect to our grandfather, and partly because of the loss of my wife.”

Edward said: “After Singapore, we both went our separate ways, with different units. For all these years, we’ve been apart, but we came back together to honour our grandfather.”

The remembrance service was attended by hundreds of people. They fell silent for two minutes at 11am to remember all of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the two World Wars, and all subsequent conflicts.

The service was conducted by the Reverend Norman Shave, of Stranton Church.

He spoke after a march from the Market Square to the war memorial in Victory Square, and afterwards, wreaths were laid by, among others, Hartlepool MP Mike Hill. Also present were the likes of the Mayor of Hartlepool, Coun Paul Beck, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, Coun Christopher Akers-Belcher, Deputy Lieutenant of County Durham, Sir Ronald Norman, and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen.

From left to right, Edward and David Powell at the Hartlepool War Memorial.

Edward and David Powell pictured in 1966.