Bubble events bursting with fun at Hartlepool school

Hundreds of youngsters in Hartlepool found science is bursting with fun at a city school.

High Tunstall College of Science invited 300 Year 5 students from their feeder primary schools to attend the STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) transition days centred on the theme of Bubbles.

Activities over the two days included teachers setting fire to their hands using methane bubbles and students using dyes and other materials to design and make several of their own magic bubble textile creations.

Alongside these designs students were also treated to bread making sessions, where they were taught how carbon dioxide gas is involved in the bread making process.

The maths department used the bubbles theme to highlight the importance of problem solving and Year 5 students were enveloped in human sized bubbles.

They were inspired to create their own bubble making structures and also challenged to create square bubbles.

Many of these structures were then cleverly linked to architectural designs around the world.

As well as setting fire to their staff, the science department made jelly babies scream and designed a variety of rockets and gas propulsion systems, they even got to fire their rockets despite the rain outside.

Lyndsay Reavley, senior teacher in STEM at the Elwick Road college, said: “We would like to extend our grateful thanks and appreciation to all of the staff and students from our feeder primary schools for helping to make our latest STEM days truly magnificent.”