Budding Hartlepool artists make impression with exhibition

Pupils at a Hartlepool primary show let their imaginations go for an art exhibition.

Children at West View Primary School held a large display of their framed work within the school.

Pupils art work on display at West View Primary School.

Michelle Crawford, art co-ordinator and Year 2 teacher at the Carrick Street school, said the children were thrilled to be holding their own exhibition.

Ms Crawford said the event involved the work of two-year-olds right up to the Year 6 youngsters.

She said: “We gave each of the classes a different artist to study and research and then each of the students created their own piece of artwork in the style of that artist.

“A company came into school and framed all the pictures to create a whole school art exhibition.”

The children absolutely loved taking part Michelle Crawford

Families of the school’s children were invited in to view the exhibition and were given the opportunity to buy their child’s artwork at the end of it.

Ms Crawford said: “The children absolutely loved taking part and exhibiting their paintings.

“They really enjoyed being able to walk around the exhibition and see all the work the other children had done.

“It allowed them to see the different styles of work from the other artists as well.”

Pupils art work on display at West View Primary School.

The teacher said parents enjoyed being able to see the work and all the money from the sale of the paintings will go into buying more art equipment.

Liam Thubron from West View Primary School with his art work.

Liam Thubron from West View Primary School with his art work.

Romeo Allen from West View Primary School with his art work.

Maddison Clarke from West View Primary School with her art work.

Pupils art work on display at West View Primary School.