Budding Hartlepool builders create an oasis out of waste yard

A small corner of Hartlepool has been given an impressive makover thanks to a team of budding builders.

Eight men, all aged in their 20s and currently not in work, transformed the back yard of offices in Tankerville Street as part of a programme that helps to tackle youth unemployment.

The Steps Into Construction project is delivered by housing support agency Community Campus and is an introduction to skills and qualifications for the building industry.

Community Campus recently renovated two flats above its Hartlepool offices.

Abby Burton, its Youth Employment Initiative project manager, said: “As part of that we wanted somewhere nice for tenants to go.

“The back yard was a bit of a waste ground. It wasn’t fit to stand in and nobody really went there.

“We are really pleased with how it looks now. The team worked really hard in a limited amount of time.

“They only had three weeks and it took them a week and a half just to clear it.

“Two skips full of bricks, rubble and mud were taken away before they could start doing anything.”

The programme members designed the project and secured donations from the local community.

They put in new paving, decking, planting and gave the yard a fresh lick of paint.

Steps Into Construction also includes various qualifications to help participants find work including NOCN Level 1 Award in Skills for Employment, Training and Personal Development, IOSH Level 1 Working Safely, CSCS card, Emergency First Aid at Work, and Fire Awareness.