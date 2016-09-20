Buddy the dog freed after getting tangled in swing

A dog has been rescued by the RSPCA after he got tangled in a garden swing.

Buddy howled and cried after getting himself snagged in the garden in Stockton, Teesside, on Friday, until a neighbour heard the commotion and called the RSPCA.

Buddy was rescued by the RSPCA on Friday. Picture: PA/RSPCA

RSPCA deputy chief inspector John Lawson said: "The poor dog - called Buddy - was completely stuck and extremely distressed when we got there, howling his head off.

"The swing was tangled around his body, just in front of his back legs, and he couldn't move at all.

"It was just a question of cutting the rope to free him and luckily he was uninjured.

"We stayed with him for a while just to make sure he was okay, and managed to get hold of his owners to let them know what had happened.

Buddy the dog. Picture: PA/RSPCA.

"They were at work at the time and obviously very relieved that he was alright."

RSPCA inspector Gemma Lynch said: "We've no idea how Buddy got himself into this predicament but he's a one-year-old boy so was probably just having himself a good time, fooling around in the garden.

"He certainly seemed pretty pleased to be free, he even gave me his paw!"