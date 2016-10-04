Bulldog Day comes to Hartlepool for the last time

Hundreds of canine lovers will gather this weekend for the last Bulldog Day to be held in Hartlepool.

The seventh annual event starts at 10.30am this Sunday at the Rossmere Centre in Rossmere Way.

The 2015 Bullog Day.Picture by Joe Spence

Four and a half hours of fun will include competitions, stalls and a chance to find out more about the bulldog breed.

But organiser Michele Stonehouse said it would be the last event after seven years of Bulldog Days North in Hartlepool.

“I just need to spend time with family and friends,” said Michele who said each day takes five months to plan. “It is a lot to organise to get the day on.”

Michele will still be involved in education days and seminars in the area.

And for the last seven years, she has ensured that Hartlepool was one of only two UK venues to hold Bulldog Days. The event will continue in Newark and Michele thanked everyone who has supported her.

“It has been a fantastic seven years and it has gone from strength to strength at the Rossmere Centre,” she said. “We have had fabulous days and wonderful support.”

This year’s event will include 15 fun classes of competition such as fancy dress, and best looking male and female dog.

There will be a free children’s corner on a theme of pirates and princesses.

Having a great time at last year's Bulldog Day.

The many other attractions will include a visit by a Bulldog Breed-approved vet who will be involved in a question and answer session with Bulldog Day UK founder, Vicky Collins-Natrass.

Stalls on the day will include a dog massage section, a dog ultrasound, pet boarding and day care, an entrepreneur specialising in caravan holidays for people with dogs, and a range of stands with canine cakes, sweets and other dog products.

Groups which will be represented at the event will include Bulldog Rescue, the Edward Foundation, French Bulldog Welfare, Pug Dog Welfare and Rescue, and Boxer Rescue.

Admission is £2 for adults, £1 for children and £5 for a family ticket of two adults and two children, payable on the door.

Judging taking place at the Northern Bulldog Day event held in the Rossmere Centre.

And everyone who brings their dog will have an entry - per canine - into a raffle where the prize is an engraved fruit bowl.