Bungee jump smashes £10,000 target for Hartlepool youngster’s operation

Organisers of a mass bungee jump to help a little Hartlepool girl walk were jumping with delight after smashing their £10,000 target.

The Let’s Go Spotty for Dottie event at Hartlepool Marina on Saturday saw almost 100 daredevils leap 160ft from a crane.

Fundraisers take part in a bungee jump at Hartlepool Marina for Dottie O'Keefe. Picture: TOM BANKS

It was organised by Hartlepool charity Miles for Men to help raise £35,000 to pay for an operation for three-year-old Dottie O’Keefe who has cerebral palsy.

By early afternoon, the event had already raised over £11,000 and Miles for Men set themselves a new target of £20,000.

Organiser Stephen Picton said: “It has gone absolutely fantastic.

“Every pound is a step closer to getting Dottie her operation.”

Steve Picton doing his jump over Hartlepool marina

He also praised Hartlepool Borough Council for helping the charity overcome health and safety issues.

The day was attended by Dottie and parents Helen Noon and Danny O’Keefe,

Danny, who signed up for the jump, said: “It’s brilliant. We can’t believe it how everyone has come together to help us.”

The jumpers included 20 members of staff from town business Utility Alliance, who along with 23 Taxis, each donated £2,000 towards the event.

The organisers of a bungee jump at Hartlepool Marina for Dottie O'Keefe. Left to right: Lee Wilmot, Michael Day and Stephen Picton. Picture: TOM BANKS

Miles for Men founder Michael Day who jumped said: “It felt like my head was going to explode but I’m just glad to be part of it.”

This is the view jumpers had from the crane.