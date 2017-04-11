Burglar was so drunk he could not remember creeping into home as resident slept

A partying burglar was so drunk that he did not know he had carried out a break-in at 3am on his way home.

Steven Munslow, 41, accepted he was guilty when police showed him a Hartlepool Borough Council CCTV clip of him in a luminous orange jacket trying house door handles and then disappearing inside one.

He was with another man and he could not answer most of the questions about where he was on June 24 because he had been to a party and was drunk.

Prosecutor Uzma Khan told Teesside Crown Court that the house occupier was in bed asleep when he woke up and realised that there was a light on downstairs.

He went to check and a man ran out of the dining room and out of the front door.

The man was wearing a luminous orange jacket.

Police searched the area around the victim’s home on Walden Street, Hartlepool, and an officer saw two men and he spoke to Munslow but then allowed him to go on his way.

An officer who had had previous dealings with Munslow identified him.

He was charged but he denied all knowledge of the burglary, and he failed to appear for his trial.

He was arrested on a warrant and pleaded guilty over a courtroom video link from Holme House prison in Stockon.

Miss Khan said he was a third-strike burglar facing a minimum three-year jail sentence.

Penny Bottomley, defending, said that Munslow had moved from Hartlepool and stayed out of trouble for some years, but then he returned and went back to his old ways.

She said he handed himself in to police when he heard that they wanted to speak to him, and at first he did not accept that it was him on CCTV.

The Recorder of Middlesbrough Judge Simon Bourne-Arton QC told Munslow he would give him some discount off his sentence for his guilty plea.

Munslow, of Tower Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 32 months after he pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to steal.