Burst water pipe keeps road closed

A Hartlepool road remains closed after a burst water main has caused flooding.

The A689 Belle Vue Way is still closed in both direction between the Stag and Monkey pub and Burn Road roundabout.

Engineers are currently working on replacing the burst water pipe

Hartlepool Water are hoping to open a lane in both directions, however, if this is possible it will not happen until this evening.

It is thought work to replace the damaged pipe will take several days.

Mainsforth Terrace has since been re-opened but motorists are asked to take care.

Emma Staples, from Hartlepool Water, said: “We’re very sorry for the disruption caused to customers in Hartlepool who have been affected by a burst to an 18-inch water main this morning. This is one of the key water mains serving Hartlepool and in order to repair the pipe and road we’ve had to close the A689 dual carriageway.

“Our teams have been working since 2am to restore water supplies to those served by this pipe, and we have managed to reroute water around the damaged section to bring everyone back on.

“Unfortunately, the escaped water has caused flooding to some properties in immediate area. Our contractors will be visiting each customer today and we will pick up the tab for putting things back to normal for them.

“We do know St Aiden’s School and some customers in Mainsforth Terrace are still without water. This is a result of the sudden depressurisation causing bursts in other connected areas. We will be speaking to those customers this morning and getting them back on water as soon as possible. We will also be providing bottled water to St Aiden’s School.

“We know how distressing flooding can be, and how disruptive it is to be without water or face an emergency road closure, so we are very sorry for the inconvenience this will have inevitably caused. This is our top priority and we will be pulling out all the stops to get things back to normal and reopen the road as quickly as possible.

Regular updates will be provided on www.hartlepoolwater.co.uk and via Facebook.