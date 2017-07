Bury Football Club have confirmed all gate receipts from tonight’s friendly with Sunderland AFC will go to the charity set up in honour of Bradley Lowery.

The six-year-old passed away this afternoon after a long battle with neuroblastoma.

A minute’s applause will be held before tonight’s friendly at Gigg Lane.

A tweet from Bury later added: “The chairman has confirmed that all gate receipts for this evenings game will go to the @Bradleysfight Charity #buryfc @SunderlandAFC”