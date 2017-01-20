Bus driver blames mechanical failure for crash which killed pensioner

A bus driver accused of causing the death of a pensioner blames mechanical failure for the crash, a court heard.

Michael Gilbert, 52, denied causing death by dangerous driving at a brief hearing at Teesside Crown Court.

Grandmother and great-grandmother Eileen Brennan, 82, died following the crash, in Darlington on July 7.

Another pedestrian was seriously hurt in the incident, which ended with the bus hitting a bank.

Gilbert, from Middleton St George, near Darlington, also denied causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Christopher Knox, defending, said his client "believes that there was a mechanical failure".

A four-day trial was listed for August 29 and the defendant was granted bail in the meantime.