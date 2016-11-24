Bus driver charged over North East crash which claimed pensioner's life

A bus driver is due to appear in court after being charged in connection with a high street collision which killed one and left two other people injured.

The collision happened on July 7, when an Arriva service struck a number of people in Northgate, Darlington.

The vehicle also crashed into the front of the Halifax Bank premises, causing considerable damage.

The incident resulted in the death of 82-year- old Eileen Brennan, while two other pedestrians were injured, one of them seriously.

The driver of the bus, a 52-year- old man from Middleton-St- George, Darlington, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

After being interviewed, he was released on police bail pending further investigation.

This morning, at Darlington police station the driver was formally charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been given unconditional bail and will appear before magistrates in Newton Aycliffe on Thursday, December 22.