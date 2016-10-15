Bus firm staff and customers given red carpet treatment

A bus firm has given its Hartlepool staff the red carpet treatment to reward them for their hard work.

Employees at Stagecoach North East’s depot on Brenda Road, and office in Market Place, were treated like VIPs during the annual National Customer Service Week,

Hartlepool Stagecoach employees Phil Ash, Maggie Sprintall, Trevor Best, Mick Evans and Steve Flether.

A series of activities aimed at highlighting the importance of continuing to deliver good customer service took place.

The bus operator helped staff to celebrate the campaign with a ‘Red Carpet’ morning, where refreshments and food were handed out to the depot team to reward them for their efforts.

To say thank you to customers, breakfast events were also held in Hartlepool town centre, where staff handed out healthy snacks to commuters on their way to work.

During the week, customers were also asked to nominate their ‘customer service stars’ for anyone in the Stagecoach North East team who has gone that extra mile.

Sixty-four-year-old Trevor Best, a senior duty manager and bus driver from Seaton Carew, has more 40 years’ service.

He said: “We always try to make sure that people are given the best service.

“In the office we are the front line, with the public popping into reception or calling up the service desk and we do our level best to make sure everyone is happy when they leave or finish the call.

“During driving duties, I always say good morning or good afternoon and the passengers say ‘Isn’t he polite?’

Hartlepool Stagecoach employees Trevor Best, Phil Ash, Jimmy Price, Simon Richmond, Andy Taylor and Steve Fletcher.

“In fact, passengers recognise me from when they were younger, even from their school days, so I like to think I have made an impression over the years.”