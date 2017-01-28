Business scoops website prize for Hartlepool hospice support

A Hartlepool business has won a website makeover worth £2,000 after showing its support for the town’s hospice.

Chilli Cake kitchen cafe and bar grill in Church Square was victorious in a contest set by design and marketing specialists Blast Digital.

A number of Hartlepool businesses took part and were tasked with trying to raise as much money for Alice House Hospice as the could in six weeks.

Chilli Cake, run by partners James Stoker and Julie Evans, were the winners by raising £354.

James said: “We are ecstatic to have won, it is going to make a massive difference for the business.

“We know Blast Digital being professionals will have a lot of different options and marketing tools we can put on our website to keep us busy and make our lives easier.”

They raised the winning amount through raffling off bottle of wines and spirits but also by raffling a meal for two and putting hospice collection boxes out.

Other Hartlepool businesses that entered the competition were Stranton Pets, O’Malley’s Irish bar, Hartlepool Cricket Club, West View Pharmacy, Shear Knit and Bonnie Babies, making £755 in total.

Pam Thompson, of Blast Digital, based at Queen’s Meadow business park, said: “We would like to take the time to thank all of our contestants for taking part, but more importantly we would like to thank them for raising awareness for Alice House.

“We truly believe that Alice House Hospice is such a wonderful charity and the work that all of the employees carry out for Alice House is exceptional.

Greg Hildreth of Alice House Hospice said: “Thanks to the team at Blast for coming up with this campaign and for the generous prize.

“It’s great to see local businesses backing the project and competing to win, with all money raised being used to support patients suffering from incurable illnesses.

“On behalf of the Hospice, I’d like to extend our congratulations to Chilli Cake and thank all of the other companies who involved.”