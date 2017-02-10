20 jobs are on the way as care firm expands in Hartlepool

Up to 20 jobs are on the way at a home care provider which is expanding in Hartlepool.

These are exciting times for Carewatch Hartlepool which has just moved in to new offices in Avenue Road, after shifting from its old base in Church Street.

Now that the move has been completed, next comes plans to take on 15 to 20 more people.

They will be added to the existing team of 93 carers and 12 office staff for Carewatch which has been delivering care and support services to people across the UK since 1993.

Chantelle Doughty, the business manager for Carewatch Hartlepool, said: “We are now more centrally located on Avenue Road and are also looking to recruit new carers as part of the expansion.”

She added: “We have over 90 carers working across the north of Hartlepool and also covering the outer villages such as Elwick, Dalton and Hart.

“We are currently recruiting for care staff across the town, working hours are flexible including evenings and weekends and full training is provided.

“We are always recruiting, but we are doing a bigger push at the moment with growth.”

As well as extra space for office staff, the new office will have an area for carers to meet “either with each other or their supervisors”, said Chantelle.

“We are in the process of developing a carer lounge for this purpose.”

It will be a space where carers can find out information on courses, new programmes and company initiatives.

Chantelle added: “We want carers who are out in the field to have a place they can use as a base.

“The new location is ideally situated in the centre of town, close to all major bus routes and we encourage an open door policy.”

Nationally, more than 10,000 Carewatch carers provide people of all ages with approximately 200,000 hours of care and support services each week from over 150 offices across the UK, which help people to maintain independence in their own homes.