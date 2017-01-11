A helping hand into the world of work for Hartlepool students

Students have been chosen for an innovative engineering mentoring programme run by Hartlepool power station.

Ten sixth-formers will work with mentors from the power station over the next 18 months. This is the fifth group to take part.

Students were chosen from dozens of applications from Hartlepool Sixth Form College, and English Martyrs and Dyke House schools.

The new group were invited to the site’s visitor centre to meet up with mentors and learn more about the programme. They also heard about Kate Donkin and Abbi Mullins who have moved through the mentoring scheme and are now supported by EDF Energy during their university studies. Another eight under-graduate students also receive financial support from the company.

Craig Dohring, station director at Hartlepool power station, said: “The mentoring scheme is going from strength to strength, and we are now seeing some of those we first met as sixth-formers finishing their time at university.

“The idea behind the scheme is to show our pupils the opportunities that exist on their doorstep. And it is great that EDF Energy is helping 10 of our students while they are at university.”

The mentoring scheme started in 2012 and offers students a unique opportunity to work with the station’s engineers during placements.

It also helps them to get support in interview and CV skills.