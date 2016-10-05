A warm Hartlepool welcome for three new apprentices

Three Hartlepool students have taken a first step on the career ladder thanks to an engineering specialist.

Klaudia Robinson, Sam Shaw and Lewis Hunt have joined Seymour Civil Engineering as apprentice management trainees.

I have a pyramid mentality when it comes to running this business, and I want them to build their way up that pyramid. Managing director Kevin Byrne

They enrolled on the three-year Construction Built Environment course at Hartlepool College of Further Education, and will spend four days a week at Seymour, with the other in the classroom.

Klaudia, 17, from King Oswy and a former St Hild’s school student, will work with the quantity surveying team.

She said: “This is something I’ve always wanted to do. It’s a great opportunity, and hopefully I will learn enough to gain a job at the end of the three-year course.”

Sam, 16, a former High Tunstall College of Science student from High Throston, will work in the estimating department.

He said: “I’m looking forward to getting started, because Seymour is one of the biggest businesses of its kind in the region and it would be a dream job for me if there was an opportunity at the end of the course.”

Lewis, 17 from Clavering, also attended St Hild’s and will specialise in Repair and Maintenance.

He said: “There are a lot of people in senior positions at Seymour who have started as an apprentice, and I see this as a real opportunity to get my foot on the career ladder and hopefully make progress.”

Seymour managing director Kevin Byrne said: “We’re a local company working with a great local college to provide opportunities, and it gives me a lot of pride both personally and professionally to welcome them on board.”