Apprenticeships on offer soon at Hartlepool power station - and here’s how to find out more

Six new apprentices have joined the team at Hartlepool Power Station and the search will soon begin for even more.

Bethany Plant, Callum Johnston, Jack Plows, Jamie Jackson, Joel Coperman and Thomas Trainer have been given a great welcome after joining EDF Energy and starting the training programme at HMS Sultan, Portsmouth.

As the search is soon to start for recruiting our 2017 intake of apprentices we have some interesting events coming up that will introduce EDF Energy and the modern apprenticeship scheme we have on offer Nicola Spindloe

They also joined up with EDF Energy’s 42 other new starters for an outward bound team building week in the Lake District.

Simon Parsons, station director at the power station, said: “The training facilities we have at HMS Sultan are first class, and as they are away from home for the next two years we also make sure the accommodation and leisure facilities match that.”

Third year apprentices have also just been welcomed back onto the site at Hartlepool after their own training and Mr Parsons added: “They will spend the next two years completing their training with the teams here at Hartlepool. They will then be offered full-time roles on site.

“Many of our apprentices go on to take on more senior roles very quickly, and that is testament to the training they get but also the calibre of people we appoint.”

Nicola Spindloe, Hartlepool’s apprentice co-ordinator, said: “As the search is soon to start for recruiting our 2017 intake of apprentices we have some interesting events coming up that will introduce EDF Energy and the modern apprenticeship scheme we have on offer.”

A team will be at a careers fair in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre this Saturday to discuss the maintenance apprenticeship scheme. Other events are planned for Hartlepool’s Visitor Centre on November 17 and 22. The site is running apprentice awareness sessions starting at 1pm. To book a place, email louise.corser@edf-energy.com.

And on December 10 and 11, the station has two drop-in sessions, from 9.30am – 11am and 1pm 2.30pm.

On December 13 the site is holding a ‘workshop in a box’ from 9.30am – 2pm aimed at young females. To book, email Nicola.spindloe@edf-energy.com.

The next round of apprentice recruitment is in November. Visit https://www.edfenergy.com/careers