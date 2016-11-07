Are these the best boozers in Hartlepool? Vote for your Pub of the Year!

You chose 10 great pubs, so which one deserves to be crowned Pub of the Year 2016?

We find many qualities in a great pub. Individuality and character, welcoming ambience, good beer, wine and food. And not forgetting the decor, seating, lighting, nice nibbles, clean loos and so on. But ultimately, it’s the people – staff and regulars –who make a pub great.

Well here’s your chosen top 10 pubs of the year.

The fate of the finalists is in your hands.

To vote for your overall winner, post us the coupon in the Hartlepool Mail stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite from the list.

Closing date for votes is Friday, November 25.

Please note, we can’t accept photocopied or defaced coupons, or coupons delivered by hand or received after the closing date.

1. Causeway, Stranton, Hartlepool.

2. Gillens Arms, Clavering Rd, Hartlepool.

3. King Johns Tavern, 1 South Road, Hartlepool.

4. Nursery Inn, Hopps Street, Hartlepool.

5. Raby Arms, Front St, Hart Village, Hartlepool.

6. The Globe, 26 Northgate, Hartlepool.

7. The Greenside, Stockton Road, Hartlepool.

8. The Stag and Monkey, Brenda Road, Hartlepool.

9. White Hart Inn, Front Street, Hart Village, Hartlepool.

10. Yates, Westfield House, Victoria Rd, Hartlepool.