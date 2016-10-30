Asda apologises after card machine glitch leads to long queues at checkouts

A supermarket chain has apologised to customers after a problem with its card machines led to long queues at checkouts across the country.

Asda said it was working on the issue after scores of shoppers took to social media to complain about the delays.

People posted photos of cashiers using old-fashioned card-readers, while others said stores were only accepting cash.

Verity Ward from South Shields, who was stuck at Asda in Boldon for half an hour, said: "It was like Christmas. There were huge queues at every till and you couldn't use the self-service checkouts unless you had the correct money."

Gordon Carr from Gateshead wrote on Twitter: "Thanks very much @asda I have lost my 'extra' hour today waiting at Boldon store as tills stopped working! 45 minutes with no explanation."

Jim Bentley tweeted: ".@asda no backup, no redundancy system. We're just stood here like cattle waiting for your systems to start working again. On Sunday."

Another Twitter user cheekily called it #cardmaggedon.

The retailer said it was "aware of an issue" with their card payments and were "working to fix it asap".

They added: "We're sorry for any inconvenience caused."