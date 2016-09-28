Bungee run, balloons and candy floss make it a fun day for workers

An automotive supplier raised more than £800 for a mental health charity by holding a fun day.

Peterlee firm ZF TRW, which supplies automotive safety electronics, held the event at Peterlee Leisure Centre, and more than 300 people came along to enjoy a disco, magician, photo booth, and balloon modelling.

We take the health and wellbeing of our employees very seriously so it was great to be able to give a little something back to a charity which helps in the area Lisa Walton

Attractions also included face painting, a candy floss machine, bouncy castle, surf simulator, bungee run, penalty shoot-out, inflatable gladiator dueling arena, and a raffle with 24 prizes.

Money raised went to Tyneside & Northumberland Mind which was chosen as the benefactor of the annual ZF TRW fun day event following a string of mental-health activities for the company’s employees at work.

The plant places great focus on the mental health and wellbeing of their staff and recently organized with MIND acupuncture, meditation and mindfulness sessions for the workers.

ZF TRW’s HR manager Lisa Walton said: “A great time was had by all and it was all for such a great charity.”

Emily Pearson, from Tyneside MIND, said: “ZF TRW Peterlee have recognised that there’s a culture of fear and silence around mental health, and its passion to ensure a happy and healthy workforce has driven the management to make

some very important changes.”