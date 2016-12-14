Can you help with Hartlepool restaurant’s photo bid?

A pub owner is hoping for the support of Hartlepool Mail readers after launching a restaurant in her premises.

It is only three years since the New Inn was badly damaged in a fire.

I am launching a restaurant and I am wanting to do is put lots of pictures in it. I want them to be mainly of the pub if possible but I am appealing for people to help Joyce Griffiths

Among the damage, almost all of the old photographs of the pub, the Headland and Hartlepool were destroyed.

But owner Joyce Griffiths is relaunching the revitalised room as a restaurant and she would love to put old photographs back in there to add to the atmosphere.

However, she needs help to source photographs which are good enough to display - and that’s where Mail readers could come in.

Joyce said: “I am launching a restaurant and I want to put lots of pictures in it. I want them to be mainly of the pub if possible, but I am appealing for people to help.

“The couple that had the pub before me had some, but they were lost in the fire.”

Joyce’s hope is to create a restaurant with an olde worlde feel, and she added: “I think it will add to the atmosphere.

“We have a coal fire in there and people sit around that. I want it to have a great atmosphere.”

The fire was in September 2013. Five fire engines from Stranton, the Headland, Billingham and Stockton all attended to put out the blaze and rescue a couple, who were the landlord and landlady of the premises at the time.

Anyone who can help Joyce with photographs should contact her at the pub in Durham Street on the Headland.