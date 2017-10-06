Careers event in Hartlepool could help youngsters take first steps on ladder

Youngsters looking to take their first steps on the career ladder are being urged to attend a fair in Hartlepool on Saturday.

The annual event is taking place at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

It is an opportunity for young people, particularly those in Year 11 at school, and their parents to learn more about the options they have in further education and careers.

Over 35 training providers, colleges, schools and other organisations will attend the fair to offer advice and information.

Among those who will be there are the Army, EDF, Springboard, Hartlepool Sixth Form College, Middlesbrough College and New Durham College.

Also in attendance will be a host of retailers from Middleton Grange, who will highlight job opportunities, from full-time or part-time work to Christmas vacancies.

Organisers say that after last year’s event was such a success, they are hoping even more youngsters will take advantage of it this time around.

Mark Rycraft, manager of Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, said: “Last year proved a huge success, with so many young people attending from across Hartlepool.

“This event provides the opportunity for visitors to speak to a variety of different organisations, which offer first-hand information to assist with their future decision-making.

“The feedback we received from everyone who attended was excellent and we hope this year proves even more worthwhile.”

The event is into its second year, and is organised by Hartlepool Borough Council and Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. It will run from 11am until 2pm.

On the day, there will also be a free to enter prize draw, with the opportunity to win £100 of shopping vouchers.

For more information on Saturday’s careers fair, visit www.middleton-grange.co.uk.