Charity boost thanks to the huge Brent Delta oil rig project

Hartlepool Foodbank has gained from a huge donation thanks to a firm decommissioning a redundant oil platform.

As Able UK begins the complex project to dismantle and recycle the Brent Delta platform at its Able Seaton Port facility, range of supplies, including food and bedding, have been removed from the structure and donated to charitable organisations.

The Brent Delta rig approaching Able UK's Seaton Port.

Among causes to benefit was Hartlepool Foodbank which received around one and half tonnes of stock recovered from the Brent Delta.

Other items including bedding, mattresses, towels, fridges and cutlery have been donated to North East Homeless - an organisation which works in the region to provide accommodation for vulnerable people, including the homeless and to Old Park Farm Kennels as part of the Save our Strays (SOS) initiative.

Neil Jarvis, Able’s Shell Brent Project Director, said: “The Brent Delta was home to hundreds of workers for over 40 years and when it arrived into Able Seaton Port in May it included all the kinds of items to support the accommodation of the workforce.

“Now that we have begun the decommissioning process the day-to- day items have to be removed before we can work on the major dismantling operations and we are delighted that they can be put to good work through local organisations.”

The 24,200-tonne Brent Delta was transported from the Brent oil and gas field north-east of the Shetland Islands in a highly-complex and ground-breaking operation, using the largest construction vessel ever built, the Allseas Pioneering Spirit., arriving at Able’s specialist facility on May 2nd.

The full decommissioning of the Brent Delta is expected to be completed within 12 months.