Dalton Park set for £2million refurbishment

Dalton Park is set for a £2million facelift after a bumper year.

The Murton centre has reported very strong trading results over the last 12 months, after the opening of the Phase 2 leisure development, including Frankie & Benny’s, Pizza Express, Prezzo, KFC, and a seven-screen Cineworld cinema.

How the malls will look

The Dancing Betty, a carvery style family pub owned by Marstons, opens today.

The expansion has seen visitor numbers jump by 16% and like-for-like rise by ten per cent.

Now centre owners Henderson UK Property PAIF (the owners of Dalton Park) are investing around £2million into cosmetic improvements to the centre to improve the shopping experience for visitors.

The planned upgrades will include:

Dalton Park is getting a 2million facelift

•Improvements to the mall floor

•Introduction of meeting and dwelling points with new seating

•Redecoration of shop fronts

•Improved landscaping to the front of Centre and mall areas

How the centre will look at night

•Improved lighting and signage

•Enhancements to the customer toilets

Planning permission has been granted and a tender process carried out resulting in the appointment of Tolent Construction to deliver the project. The works are planned to start on Monday, June 19, and conclude in October .

Centre manager Jerry Hatch, Centre Manager, looks forward to seeing the changes rolled out: "2016 was a tremendous year for the outlet and 2017 will continue to deliver further improvements for our customers," he said.

Jerry Hatch

"Our aim is to refresh the retail offer in line with the new leisure scheme, creating consistency of ambience and appeal to ensure we continue to deliver a first class visitor experience overall.”