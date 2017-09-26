Debenhams launches recruitment drive for hundreds of Christmas staff

Debenhams has announced that it is on the hunt for nearly 250 new members of staff to work in its North East stores this Christmas.

The extra workers will be on the sales floor, helping customers over the festive period - the store’s busiest time of the year.

The flagship MetroCentre branch is looking for the most seasonal staff - 113 - but all the North East stores are recruiting.

Newcastle is looking for 56, Sunderland 47, Stockton 23 and South Shields 10.

Successful applicants will start mid-November and work until the beginning of January, covering key events such as Black Friday, the ‘Christmas Spectacular’ and Boxing Day sales.

More information on vacancies and how to apply can be found on www.debenhams-careers.com and candidates can sign up for job alerts via the website to receive details of vacancies.

Candidates can also text JOBS to 81066 to receive an immediate link to apply for roles.