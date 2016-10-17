Dozens of jobs created at Hartlepool recycling firm

A recycling specialist has created 30 new jobs as it continues to expand.

J&B Recycling, in Hartlepool, took on 18 new operatives in August and has recruited 12 staff to start in November.

It increases the workforce to 210.

Managing director Vikki Jackson-Smith said: “The business is continuing to grow in all areas, and the workforce is increasing accordingly.

“It was always our intention to employ additional staff when we secured more contracts, and the further work we have brought in over the course of the year has of course meant we required more staff to deal with it.

“We’re delighted to welcome the 18 new starters to the business, and look forward to a further 12 staff coming on board next month.”

Changes within the existing team has resulted in promotions for some members of staff.

Ashleigh Sweeney is promoted to operations manager from quality & environment manager, while Matt Emery is now safety, health & environmental manager having previously been responsible for health & safety.

Extra roles were created in the quality department as a result of this change and there have been other changes internally with some staff taking on extra responsibility.

Vikki added: “It is an exciting time for the business in general, and whenever we bring in new staff there is always the opportunity to re-evaluate the workload and I’m delighted that this has created new roles for both Ashleigh and Matt.

“They are both key workers and valued members of staff, and we have a strong ethos in giving people from within the business the opportunity to develop their careers with J&B Recycling.”

The firm sorts co-mingled recyclables and also accepts pre-sorted material such as cardboard, polythene, glass and paper at its main site in Windermere Road, while non-hazardous waste from domestic, commercial and industrial sources and some hazardous materials such as asbestos, fridges and TVs are dealt with at the other two sites in Hartlepool and Middlesbrough.

The company recycles approximately 120,000 tonnes of waste each year from household, commercial, industrial and construction sources.