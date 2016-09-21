EasyJet pilots vote to strike - putting hundreds of holidays and trips at risk

Pilots at easyJet have voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action in a dispute over fatigue.

However, their union, Balpa, announced that talks are planned to try to resolve the row.

General Secretary Brian Strutton said 96% of members at the airline voted for some form of industrial action on a turnout of 88%.

"Balpa has now received a last-minute offer from easyJet to resolve the dispute and we will consider this carefully in meetings tomorrow before taking any further decisions.

"For clarity that means there are no plans for pilots taking industrial action in easyJet at this stage. We will issue further information tomorrow," he said.

The move could potentially impact on hundreds of flights around the country, disrupting holidays, business trips and other journeys.

The airline runs a number of flights out of Newcastle International Airport, and thousands of passengers also travel from the North East to other airports in the UK to take easyJet flights.

A company spokesman said: "easyJet is committed to working with Balpa to find a resolution to the issues raised and we hope to reach a mutually agreeable solution.

"easyJet can reassure its passengers that no industrial action is currently planned by its UK pilots."