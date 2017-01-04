Engineering firm increases its global presence with Abu Dhabi deal

An engineering business is making an impression on the world map after creating 12 jobs overseas.

Billingham-based Nortech Group has set up a new Joint Venture Company in Abu Dhabi.

Founding this Joint Venture approach is a significant step towards establishing a strong presence for Nortech in the UAE market Bryan Bunn

It is called Al Dhabi Nortech Engineering Consultancy and it’s a joint venture between Nortech and the Middle East contracting company, Dhabi Contracting LLC.

It builds on the Dhabi Nortech brand which focuses on engineering design and consultancy work in sectors such as oil and gas, process, petrochemical, chemical, infrastructure and energy.

There is a jobs boost too as 12 posts have been created for local engineers as well as for specialists from Nortech Group’s UK division.

Bryan Bunn, managing director of the Nortech Group, said the joint venture approach was “a significant step towards establishing a strong presence for Nortech in the UAE market”.

In the past 18 months Dhabi Nortech has secured and delivered two significant projects in conjunction with Abu Dhabi Gas Industries Ltd (GASCO).

Mr Bunn said initial success with GASCO showed that there was “a market for our niche services, which we will develop alongside our partner, Dhabi Contracting”.

Sami Edwards, general manager of Dhabi Contracting, said: “The approach Dhabi Nortech has brought to the UAE has proven to be effective.

“Establishing this joint venture is the natural next step to deliver further growth in the market.

“The UK expertise Nortech brings to this enterprise, alongside our extensive experience, will ensure that customers across the region will benefit from our specialist technical services.”