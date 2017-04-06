European delegates converged on Hartlepool

Visitors from Germany, Holland and Poland were in Hartlepool for a flourishing company’s day-long spotlight on safety.

JDR Cables has recently won a string of high-profile orders for its town site in Greenland Road.

Delegates listen to talks at the JDR safety day.

But bosses wanted to show they always regard safety as being of paramount importance. They invited clients who flew in from Siem Offshore Contractors (SOC) and Seaway Heavy Lifting (SHL), as well as from JDR key component suppliers, Tele-Fonika Kable (TFK) and AFL Telecommunications (AFL).

JDR held the day to show the impressive safety levels it is using on its Beatrice Offshore Windfarm Project for which it is engineering, designing and making more than 100 miles of cables which will connect 84 turbines.

Chief operating officer Richard Turner said the firm was “very excited” to have held the day.

He described it as “a great opportunity for us to get together and to bring together the key parts of the supply chain.”

Bosses said the aim of the day was to step back from the daily challenges of project delivery and focus solely on health and safety.

The programme included a group safety tour, presentations, briefings, and the award of a prize to the worker who had been shown to have made the greatest contribution to health and safety.

JDR has won a string of contracts in the last few months as well as the Beatrice deal.

In February, it became the preferred cable partner for US Wind Inc on its first offshore wind project.

The safety day at JDR Cables.

That means JDR will provide the cables for the Maryland Development project, where up to 187 turbines will be placed in water depths up to 100ft.

The overall wind project will be worth $275million and JDR will get to manage and engineer the full electrical cable part of it all.

JDR won the Global Exports category at the Subsea UK Awards in Aberdeen earlier this year.

It is the current holder of the Hartlepool Business of the Year title. It won the crown at last May’s Hartlepool Business Awards where it was also chosen as the winner of the manufacturing category.