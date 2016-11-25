Expansion leads to surge in turnover for growing Hartlepool firm

A recycling specialist has seen turnover rocket by more than 40 per cent - and bosses say it’s down to a big investment programme.

Hartlepool-based J&B Recycling posted a turnover of £13.5m for year ending on March 31 this year.

Our increase in turnover has resulted from our significant investment programme over the past 18 months which has almost doubled the capacity of our operations Vikki Jackson-Smith

That’s an increase of 41%, compared to £9.56m in the previous 12 months.

The business has invested heavily in new machinery and staff over the last year, with the workforce increasing from 175 to 210, which resulted in an exceptional improved overall business performance reported in the year end figures.

Managing director Vikki Jackson-Smith said: “Our increase in turnover has resulted from our significant investment programme over the past 18 months which has almost doubled the capacity of our operations.

“This has resulted in a step change in profitability which was largely driven by the performance of the business over the last five months of our financial year.”

Efficient operations producing high quality recyclable products was the result of the huge investment.

Vikki added: “This has been as a result of knowing the business, the market we operate in and investing wisely in the right areas. We also have very strong relationships with our

end markets who we supply with recycled materials that continue to flourish due to the consistent quality that we provide.

“We are delighted with the performance, and have seen our first half of the current financial year continue to drive turnover and profitability as we now benefit from the full year effect of our investment in our people and infrastructure.”

J&B Recycling sorts co-mingled recyclables and also accept pre-sorted materials such as cardboard, polythene, glass and paper at its main site in Windermere Road, in Hartlepool.

Non-hazardous waste from domestic, commercial and industrial sources and some hazardous materials such as asbestos, fridges and TVs are dealt with at the other two sites in Hartlepool and Middlesbrough.

The company recycles around 120,000 tonnes of waste each year from household, commercial, industrial and construction sources, local authorities and thousands of community buildings, pubs and restaurants.